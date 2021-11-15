Possible rezoning in Scottsboro has residents concerned, developers making changes

Some Jackson County residents say they have concerns about possible zoning changes to their neighborhood.

The changes were discussed in a pretty packed work session on Monday as city leaders, a land planner and some residents of the Goose Pond community discussed new development to that area.

"I do feel like we're definitely headed in the right direction for sure," resident Germi Cloud said.

Recently, developers with Southern Summit Group announced plans to build their first development in Scottsboro.

It included possible zoning changes to the Goose Pond area.

Developers initially submitted a P2 plan development district for rezoning which included a mix-use development of single-family homes, townhomes, apartments, condos, and commercial real estate.

Some neighbors say not so fast, citing safety concerns with narrow roads in the area, more traffic and depressed property values.

"I am not opposed to growth whatsoever I just want us to grow in the right way to make sure it's safe and doesn't lower property values for the people who've invested a lot of money in their homes," Cloud said.

After several meetings, some changes are being made to the original plan.

"We have withdrawn the P2 plan development district and we're asking for straight zoning tonight," Land Planner for Southern Summit Group Kevin Tucker said.

That would include replacing 70 townhomes with 25 single-family homes, creating construction access in the area, among other changes. Developers are also not pursuing commercial real estate at this time.

"We've been very sensitive to what they've said, we've listened and we've compromised," Tucker said.

Nothing was voted on in the meeting on Monday. Council doesn't vote in work sessions. An actual vote isn't expected until December 20th at the earliest, but there will be several city council meetings in between and most likely a public hearing as well.

