Saturday will warm to the mid 90s in the Tennessee Valley. Even some isolated upper 90s will be possible through the middle of next week. Records highs may be tied or broken each day through next Wednesday. Highs will fall back closer to 90 by next Thursday which will be well below any records in the Valley.
Afternoon heating will lead to some instability which could spark a few isolated showers and a stray thunderstorm today through Wednesday. However, most if not all areas will remain dry this holiday weekend and into next Wednesday.
A weakening cold front will arrive by next Thursday which will drop highs and increase the chance for showers and thunderstorms.
Related Content
- Possible record highs to start Memorial Day Weekend
- Hot start to Memorial Day Weekend
- Record heat possible through Memorial Day
- Heat builds by Memorial Day Weekend
- Memorial Day gas prices remain stubbornly high
- Gas prices this Memorial Day weekend highest since 2014
- Morgan Co. Rescue Squad gearing up for Memorial Day weekend
- A mighty hot Memorial Day
- Rain cancels Memorial Day ceremony at Huntsville memorial
- Brief cool weather to start the weekend