Possible next steps in Elkmont shooting case

We're learning when the Elkmont teen accused of killing his family might be in court. Family members tell us 14-year-old Mason Sisk killed his dad and stepmom, then his three younger siblings. The Limestone County Sheriff's Office hasn't released his name but we know mason is charged with five counts of juvenile murder. The assistant district attorney tells WAAY 31 typically after a juvenile is taken to a detention center a hearing is required within 72 hours. If that happens, Mason would go before a judge by Friday, but no one can confirm if that will happen. Assistant district attorney, Grey West, told WAAY 31 if the juvenile is 16, he or she could immediately be charged as an adult, but that's not the case her, as the accused shooter is only 14 years old. Instead West said the juvenile charges could be upgraded to adult or capital murder charges later in the court process. The sheriff's office said they are still working to piece together what happened. Right now they are waiting for autopsies to come back. We've reached out to the coroner and learned that could happen sometime today or tomorrow. For now, the sheriff's office hasn't scheduled an update. They said they're in no rush with this investigation. They want to take their time and collect as much information as they can.