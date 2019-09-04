We're learning when the Elkmont teen accused of killing his family might be in court. Family members tell us 14-year-old Mason Sisk killed his dad and stepmom, then his three younger siblings. The Limestone County Sheriff's Office hasn't released his name but we know mason is charged with five counts of juvenile murder. The assistant district attorney tells WAAY 31 typically after a juvenile is taken to a detention center a hearing is required within 72 hours. If that happens, Mason would go before a judge by Friday, but no one can confirm if that will happen. Assistant district attorney, Grey West, told WAAY 31 if the juvenile is 16, he or she could immediately be charged as an adult, but that's not the case her, as the accused shooter is only 14 years old. Instead West said the juvenile charges could be upgraded to adult or capital murder charges later in the court process. The sheriff's office said they are still working to piece together what happened. Right now they are waiting for autopsies to come back. We've reached out to the coroner and learned that could happen sometime today or tomorrow. For now, the sheriff's office hasn't scheduled an update. They said they're in no rush with this investigation. They want to take their time and collect as much information as they can.
Related Content
- Possible next steps in Elkmont shooting case
- Suspect arrested in Elkmont deadly shooting
- Elkmont community reacts to shooting tragedy
- Elkmont community comes together to pray for murdered Elkmont family
- Tragedy hits three school districts after deadly shooting in Elkmont
- Crews battle early morning fire in Elkmont
- Deadly crash kills Elkmont man Saturday night
- Fake money passed at Elkmont High School
- Family and friends respond to Elkmont murders
- Family of 5 killed in Elkmont shooting ‘heartbroken,’ waiting for answers