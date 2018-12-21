Possible government shutdown's impact on holiday travel

A government shutdown would mean delayed paychecks for TSA workers during the year's busiest travel time, but they would still be required to come into work. Passengers said on Friday that things were going smoothly, but they're worried about what a government shutdown could mean for their next flights.

"TSA is sort of always grumpy depending on what airport I'm flying through," said Brandy Beddingfield.

Beddingfield says she thinks no matter the timing of their paycheck, TSA employees will have holiday cheer.

"I would expect everybody to be in bright happy spirits," said Beddingfield.

AAA says a third of Americans will travel this year during the holiday season, and the busiest days for flying will be December 22nd, 23rd and the 26th.

"I really didn't have any major concerns but going back, yes I do," said Roengsak Cartwright.

Cartwright says there were no problems with his flight to Huntsville, but he's worried about the crowds when he heads home.

"I like to move through very quickly. I don't like any delays," said Cartwright.

TSA didn't provide a comment on the possible shutdown, but passengers for now are remaining hopeful everything will go smoothly for the holidays.

"Everybody is trying to go home and see friends and family," said Beddingfield.

Huntsville Airport officials couldn't comment on the shutdown. They do say during the holiday season, they don't see much of a spike in travelers because their normal passengers are travelling for business, which slows during the holiday season.