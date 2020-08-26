Possible coronavirus death review underway at Floyd E. 'Tut' Fann State Veterans Home in Huntsville

The WAAY 31 I-TEAM is working to confirm a coronavirus-related death at the Floyd E. 'Tut' Fann State Veterans Home in Huntsville.

We started looking into it after reporting this week about two dozen active cases, but no deaths, at the facility.

A viewer called and said someone at the home did die after testing positive for coronavirus.

The family, which didn't want to be identified, said their loved one tested positive for the virus before dying at the home last week. The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs told us it could be weeks before a death linked to the virus can be confirmed.

The VA said its numbers for Tut Fann will not reflect a death until it's confirmed by the Alabama Department of Public Health. A spokesperson explained the process to confirm a death can take more than two weeks from the time of the death, and they won't confirm any coronavirus death investigations.

What WAAY 31 did confirm is the person who possibly died from coronavirus tested positive at an area hospital before being put in quarantine at Tut Fann.

Wednesday, we reached out to Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health.

She said the infectious disease and outbreak staff, which includes a board-certified physician with primary care training, reviews any possible coronavirus death.

Some of the factors looked at in these reviews include verifying test results and assessing risk factors, according to Landers.

She explained the timeline to determine that information can vary depending on when the department of public health receives all necessary records. She said once that's all received it usually takes a few days to complete the process.

The VA said it has no new cases to report as of Wednesday afternoon.