Possible changes to Huntsville buses

Changes are coming to public transportation in Huntsville and it's all because of suggestions made to the city. The city has been asking for feedback for months now from people who rely on public transportation. Some public transportation riders told WAAY 31 that the major issue is lack of hours.

"I was upset. I would have gone over there to complain, but they were closed," said bus rider, Brandon Blake.

"It gets kind of irritating because when you really need it, it's not there," said bus rider Carlos McNeil.

These are the reactions from bus riders when WAAY 31 asked them about the public transportation system in Huntsville. Carlos McNeil said he is dealing with some medical issues and riding the bus is a necessity.

"Lately I've been riding the bus everyday, trying to go back and forth to the doctor. That's the only transportation I have," said McNeil.

He said his wife uses the family car and he has to find another way to get places.

"She is at work and I'm out here trying to find a ride. If the buses would start to run on the weekends,it would be nice. It would help us out a lot," said McNeil.

Brandon Blake is a server in Huntsville and said he also experiences bus issues. He said he recently got off of work late and no buses were running, so he had to walk home.

"I was aggravated that I had to walk. I had been out all day, and then having to walk in the dark, in the cold. It's January. An hour away from home. So that was frustrating," said Blake

The Parking and Public Transit Department has spent the past eight months taking surveys from bus riders and people online.

They're listening to the top requests, like bus routes on Saturdays. This could also help with traffic.

"As Huntsville continues to grow in population, our traffic volume increases. Then certainly more people will ride and that will help reduce traffic as we move forward," said Tommy Brown with the Parking and Public Transit Department.

Blake said he's just happy he might be able to catch the bus home.

"It would be super helpful if the buses did run later in the evening," said Blake.

The department will present the survey findings to the city council on February 14. If the changes are approved, buses could start running these new hours by august.