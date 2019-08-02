Possible changes are on the table for long distance truck drivers in Alabama

The White House says it will consider expanding the number of hours long-distance truckers can drive during a shift.

Some union groups are asking to add three hours to drive time. Some truckers told WAAY 31 it'll allow them to earn more money, but some say it's bad for their health.

"It would help. It'd still give us time from sitting places but other than that, 11 hours is plenty of time to drive. Like I said, it's the 14 that messes up sometimes," said Matthew Pate, who agrees with the possible changes.

Matthew Pate has been driving for more than 15 years. He said the changes could definitely help with more actual driving time, which equals more pay.

Under current federal law, a trucker can be on the road for up to 11 hours, but only if he or she has taken a 30 minute break after 8 hours. A trucker can log up to 14 hours a day by doing paperwork or waiting for a load.

"Sometimes, you can sit somewhere for 4, 5, 6 hours and then all you gotta do is go park. You can't do nothing else," said Pate.

Now, some advocates are pushing to change the driving time to 14 hours with a 16-hour day. In one scenario, the 30 minute break would be eliminated and drivers could stop their "on-duty" clock for up to three hours.

Dishon Wilhite told WAAY 31 these changes should only be made on a case-by-case situation.

"You might get a load that only takes them about 30 minutes to load you, maybe an hour. Then, you got some loads where they take about 6 hours," said Wilhite, who disagrees with the possible changes.

Other truckers told us they're fine with the drive time changes. What worries them is the loading and unloading time. They said it all depends on the carrier.

Wilhite said if the load time is quick and truckers are forced to put more hours on the road, it could be a recipe for disaster.

"If I'm sleepy and I feel like I can go three more hours just to get that couple of extra 150 miles, that could be the determination between life and death at that time," he said.

The Department of Transportation just missed a deadline to publish its rule change. No new date has been set, so the industry is on pins and needles, waiting to see when that will happen.

The White House says it's ready to listen. Highway safety advocates call the move political.

They say the Trump administration favors the trucking industry and no changes should be made at a time when fatal crashes involving trucks are becoming more common.