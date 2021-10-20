Possible changes coming to busy Memorial Parkway

The City of Huntsville is currently increasing its focus on alternative transportation.

A public meeting was held Wednesday evening to discuss ways to make improvements to pedestrian and bike safety on Memorial Parkway.

It's a major thoroughfare in the city and it's no stranger to accidents either.

For bicyclist Scott Akridge, safety improvements are good news.

"Anytime we can make things safer for cyclists or pedestrians, I want to see it happen," Akridge says.

The meeting gave people in the community the opportunity to note what type of changes they would like to see on Memorial Parkway.

"What we want to do is look at the interchanges up and down the parkway and say what can we do to make these not just car friendly, but also bike and pedestrian friendly," Huntsville's Manager of Urban & Long-Range Planning Dennis Madsen said.

There are about 14 interchanges on the Parkway and each one is different.

This as the City of Huntsville continues to grow, which means more cyclists and pedestrians on the roads.

"There are problems but they are kind of good problems to have, we are blessed," Madsen says. "We have a city that has a lot of resources."

Currently, there's no money allocated for this project but Madsen says that's only because things are just getting started.

The city is working with Barge Design Solutions.

Akridge says he hopes these discussions will lead to actual change on Memorial Parkway to prevent any more accidents or worse - fatalities.

City officials say it's work in progress.

All of the suggestions given in the meeting on Wednesday will be considered moving forward.