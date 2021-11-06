Possible carbon monoxide exposure leads to 3 people being hospitalized

Three people, who were possibly exposed to carbon monoxide, have been taken to the hospital, according to HEMSI spokesperson Don Webster.

Webster says HEMSI was called to the Huntsville Dragway around 10 o'clock Saturday morning, after someone found the people inside a camper in the 500 block of Quarter Mountain Rd.

That's in Harvest.

Radical Fest is taking place there this weekend.

Webster says all three people, who're approximately 16, 19, and 50, were taken to the hospital.

All of them are in serious condition, Webster says.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office is leading this investigation.

WAAY 31 has reached out to them, but we have not yet heard back.

We'll update this story when we do.