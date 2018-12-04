Clear
BREAKING NEWS: One person dead in Limestone County Full Story

One person dead in Limestone County

MGN Online Photo

Few details were released about the incident.

Posted: Dec. 4, 2018 7:22 PM
Updated: Dec. 4, 2018 7:38 PM
Posted By: Demetria McClenton

WAAY 31 just learned of a fatality in Limestone County Tuesday night. 

Investigators confirmed deputies are on the scene at Highway 127, near Hays Mill Road in Athens.

Few details were released about the incident. 

WAAY 31 has a reporter on the way to the scene. We will update you on air and online once we receive more information.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 31°
Florence
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 37°
Fayetteville
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 37°
Decatur
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 30°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 37°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events