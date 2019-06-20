Possibility of storms again Friday

While the timing of Wednesday night/Thursday morning's storms was incredibly accurate and everything played out according to the forecast, we are having a much more difficult time with Friday's storms. Model forecasts are in little to no agreement, aside from the fact that there seems to be some hint at a line of storms sweeping through the Valley at some point Friday. Timing is hard to pin down, along with exact location.

With all that being said, it's best to be prepared for your outdoor plans to go downhill quickly just in case. Download the WAAY 31 StormTracker App to monitor the radar wherever you are. Friday holds a Slight to Marginal Risk for severe weather with damaging wind as the main threat, so stay on top of Friday's weather. For Saturday, there's a small chance strong storms could return to the Valley, but the uncertainty with that forecast is even greater.

We remain in a fairly active pattern with breaks of sunshine in between. This is the case Monday and Tuesday when storm coverage increases again. We won't see a mostly sunny, mainly quiet day until the middle or end of next week.