Possibility for afternoon showers, as Tropical Storm Fred moves closer to North Alabama

Sunshine, storms and Tropical Storm Fred continue to be the big stories heading into the end of the week.

For the beginning of your Sunday, it'll be dry with mild temperatures. Sunshine will put us in the upper 80's, but by the afternoon showers and storms moving in from the west have the possibility to bring gusty wind and heavy rain to the area. Biggest concern with these storms will be the gusty winds an heavy rain in those areas that already received the heavy showers the last two days.

Any shower activity will hault tonight, but we pick right back up with this wet pattern come Monday as the remnants of Fred makes its way to North Alabama. How much rain we get will depend on the track Fred decides to make as it exits Florida Monday night into Tuesday. If the storm moves east, the heaviest rain will miss us and go into Georgia. Regardless, we could pick up anywhere between 2" to 4" of rain in the next couple of days with the heaviest rainfall in our eastern counties. Our biggest concern of course is the flash flooding risk and the rise of some bodies of water. Temperatures will be below normal during this window due to the cloud coverage.

Due to the tropical air mass in place, even as the remnants of Fred exits we will still be in this wet pattern for the rest of the week.