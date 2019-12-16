Portion of Old Highway 431 being closed for Huntsville Utilities work

Huntsville Utilities crews will be closing a portion of Old Highway 431 starting Tuesday morning and lasting through Friday, Dec. 20.

The company says crews will close Old Highway 431 between the Eastern Bypass to Cherry Tree Road for tree trimming work. Each day, the closure will begin at 9 a.m. and end at 2 p.m.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area. If you do travel through the area, use caution and be prepared for shifting traffic patterns and possible delays.