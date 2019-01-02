Portion of Limestone Co. will no longer get emergency services from City of Decatur

Some Limestone County residents are worried after learning the City of Decatur will no longer provide emergency services to their neighborhood.

The City says it doesn't have the authority to provide the services for an area off Old Highway 20, so the county will take over.

WAAY 31 got reaction from people who live there.

“It is quite a ways from Limestone County to here," Linda Villaneuve said about her brother's home.

Villaneuve's brother lives just outside Decatur City limits, off of Old Highway 20, and Villaneuve says she visits him often.

“He gives us a ride to town and stuff," she said.

So, when Villaneuve learned her brother would no longer be receiving services from first responders with the City of Decatur, she was concerned.

“He has a lot of health issues," she said. "It’s something to think about, because you never know what type of emergency is going to come up.”

In fact, her brother has had an emergency before, and she says, thanks to the City of Decatur, he was okay.

“He got in a bad wreck right out here."

The mayor of Decatur told WAAY 31 only a handful of homes, businesses, and a church will no longer be getting the fire, law enforcement, and emergency medical services.

Limestone County Commissioner Jason Black told us the City has been serving that area since the 1990’s after an unofficial agreement between a former fire chief and the City.

After a new fire chief came in, the City discovered it wasn't supposed to be responding to the area since those people aren’t city taxpayers, and the mayor says their priority is providing services to their taxpayers.

Black says he isn’t worried about the switch, saying he believes everything will work out.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office already responds to that area anyway.

Black says the biggest thing is that fire services will now be provided by a volunteer department, so the response time will most likely not be as fast, which is something Villaneuve doesn’t like to hear.

“We’d like the shortest time available," she said. "We’d be highly upset if they didn’t get to us in the right amount of time. It’s a life-or-death situation.”

The change will go into effect on February 1st, according to city officials.