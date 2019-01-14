Clear

Portion of I-65 in Morgan County to close for Tuesday roadwork

A pole will be installed in Priceville

Posted: Jan. 14, 2019 5:36 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Alabama Department of Transportation advises motorists that the outside lane and shoulder of Interstate 65 southbound at Exit 334 (Alabama 67) in Priceville will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday for installation of a pole, weather permitting.

Expect delays and plan accordingly.

