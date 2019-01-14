Portion of I-65 in Morgan County to close for Tuesday roadwork

The Alabama Department of Transportation advises motorists that the outside lane and shoulder of Interstate 65 southbound at Exit 334 (Alabama 67) in Priceville will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday for installation of a pole, weather permitting.
Expect delays and plan accordingly.
