Portion of I-65 in Butler County closed due to multi-vehicle wreck Saturday

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is asking for the public's help as investigators work to learn what caused a major crash off Interstate 65 in Butler County.

State troopers are asking people to send any videos or photos they have of the wreck to media.relations@alea.gov

A section of the highway was closed due to a wreck. State Troopers said it was a multi-vehicle crash on 1-65 northbound at the 138-mile marker.

Both northbound and southbound lanes will be closed for an undetermined amount of time. ALEA is asking people to avoid the area and seek an alternate route.