Portion of I-565 to briefly shut down for blasting

On Tuesday, a road closure could affect drivers' afternoon travel.
Interstate 565 between mile markers 10 and 11 at Town Madison will be shut down for blasting. The blasting is set to begin at 2 p.m. if weather permits. It should last around 5 to 10 minutes.
