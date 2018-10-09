Clear
Partial road closure in Athens after small grass fire

A portion of Clinton Avenue in Athens is being closed after a utility pole fell and caused a small grass fire.

Posted: Oct. 9, 2018 12:34 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Responders are closing a portion of Clinton Avenue in Athens after a utility pole fell and caused a small grass fire due to hot electrical wires on the ground.

Clinton Avenue will be closed from Forrest Street to U.S. 72 and officials urge drivers to avoid the area. The incident caused some power outages. Traffic signals that are out need to be treated as four-way stops.

