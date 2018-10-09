Responders are closing a portion of Clinton Avenue in Athens after a utility pole fell and caused a small grass fire due to hot electrical wires on the ground.
Clinton Avenue will be closed from Forrest Street to U.S. 72 and officials urge drivers to avoid the area. The incident caused some power outages. Traffic signals that are out need to be treated as four-way stops.
Related Content
- Partial road closure in Athens after small grass fire
- Road Closure
- Athens shoppers partake in Small Business Saturday
- Temporary road closure
- List of road closures
- Athens City closes road for construction
- Huntsville Havoc parade road closures
- Athens police investigating shooting
- One person hurt in Athens apartment fire
- Body found after house fire in Athens
Scroll for more content...