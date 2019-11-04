Portion of Church Street in Huntsville closing for road work

Huntsville Utilities says starting Tuesday morning at 6:30 a.m. and continuing through the rest of the week, Church Street will be closed between Clinton Avenue and Williams Avenue.
The company is installing fiber in the area and says there is also another, non-utility related project going on in the same area. The portion of the road will be closed at 6:30 a.m. each morning and be reopened at 7 p.m. each evening.
Drivers are urged to avoid the area.
