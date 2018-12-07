Porch pirates target Limestone Co. neighborhood

We're just weeks for Christmas, and porch pirates are invading a Limestone County neighborhood. It's been happening in the Payton Place Subdivision in the area of Westfield Drive and Old Railroad Bed Road. A Facebook post in a neighborhood group is filled with responses from neighbors all complaining of packages being stolen. One neighbor said he caught the culprits on camera and they appeared to be middle schoolers. Neighbors said they never filed a police report. One homeowner said he's had a package stolen, and he's doing all he can to keep it from happening.

"It was about a week and a half ago, maybe two weeks ago now we had that first one we had delivered and we've been watching them like hawks ever since."

This is Limestone County, but it's in Huntsville police jurisdiction. They said if you realize a package has been stolen, you should call the non-emergency line and make a report, but if the thief is still in the area you should call 911.