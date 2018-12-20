Porch pirates strike again in Limestone Co.

The holiday season means more online shopping and package deliveries, but, unfortunately, that means more packages stolen from porches.

With that being said, there's been another case of those porch pirates in Limestone County.

According to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, a package was stolen from a home on Summerfield Drive in the Legacy Grove subdivision in Athens.

That’s where WAAY 31 spent the day talking to neighbors and following around a delivery driver who has some advice for folks who are expecting packages.

“I had like almost two hundred stops," said Calvin McCants.

If anyone knows about the amount of packages delivered during the holiday season, it’s Calvin McCants.

“It’s Christmas time, so you know the TV’s, computers, everything is coming out.”

And McCants says with more packages comes more thieves.

“I just wish they wouldn’t do it, because, honestly, that is somebody’s Christmas gift. A gift they might not have on Christmas that they really wanted,” he said.

In fact, a package was stolen from a home in a neighborhood that McCants delivers to often.

He says it bothers him because when people don’t get their packages, they usually assume they were never delivered.

“I’m the first person they’re going to look at if a package goes missing," he said.

And McCants says he doesn’t want to ruin the relationships he’s formed with his customers.

"They leave little gifts on the porch, or they’ll leave water bottles and little snacks," he said. "I actually got a few gift cards yesterday.”

That’s why McCants says he’s constantly checking to make sure no one is following him, and he has some advice for his customers.

"If you want to make sure you get your stuff, you can put a signature on it, or have some surveillance, so you know and can see if somebody comes up and takes it," he said.

McCants says you can also talk to your delivery driver about a safer place to leave your items.

“I think they deserve to get their gifts instead of somebody coming by and taking them," McCants said.

If you have any information about the person in the video, or if you’ve had any packages stolen and haven’t filed a report, the Limestone County Sheriff's Office urges you to give them a call.