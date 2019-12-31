Vandal damages equipment at popular Huntsville area park

If you have plans to take celebrate the first day of the new year in the park, you may notice some caution tape over at one popular city park.

Park officials at the Hays Nature Preserve say over the weekend somebody came in and damaged one of their swing sets.

They say it's going to take some time before they can get it fixed, and they spoke to WAAY 31 about why this incident has them shaking their heads in disappointment.

"Oh my goodness!" said Katie Ellis, a parent visiting the park Tuesday.

Ellis said she couldn't believe what she heard when she learned somebody intentionally knocked over the swing set at the park.

"I just, I really couldn't believe it you know this is a fun park for kids to come and families so I was really shocked," she said.

People who work at the preserve say the worst part is knowing someone intentionally ruined the swing set.

"The children that enjoy this you see them running around this afternoon, and when they run up to this knowing it's a swing set they like, and it's not there," Dennis Taylor, the program coordinator at Hays Nature Preserve, said.

Taylor said the swing set being down is not only going to impact the many kids that play here, but it's also going to impact taxpayers.

She says they are going to have to take money out of the budget the city gives them to buy the equipment to fix it. They are also going to have to pay people for the time it'll take to get it fixed.

"We hope that they realize there's gonna be a cost to it," she said.

The cost to fix it isn't the only thing. Taylor says the park is now discussing adding additional cameras to monitor the area when nobody is working. There aren’t cameras in the playground area, but Taylor said that may change.

It’s a change Ellis supports

"Somebody who I guess had malicious intent could come in here and do some of this destruction like they've done, so yeah I think that'll be a good idea," she said.

Taylor said in the 10 years she's worked at the preserve this is the first time somebody has intentionally damaged their equipment. She said it is going to take at least a couple of weeks before it gets fixed.