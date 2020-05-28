Muscle Shoals restaurant ready to help you beat the pandemic blues

As restaurants across North Alabama adjust to the new health guidelines, many of them are welcoming customers into their dinning rooms for the first time in nearly two months.

Champy's Shoals owner, Wade Baker, told us on WAAY 31 Morning News Thursday morning, like others in the industry, his restaurant is committed to doing everything they can to protect you and your family, as well as his staff.

"People are still a little bit afraid. There's so much out there in the world today, but when you come into Champy's we just want you to chill out and relax a while and enjoy a meal in the atmosphere we've all grown accustomed to," Baker explained, "We're trying to do everything possible to make our guests feel comfortable and safe, and we're doing that by projecting a positive image and positive energy and a relaxed atmosphere."

Champy's Shoals is known for its live music on the patio. Baker said putting a pause on those events was hard decision to make.

"Nothing in the world beats live music in Muscle Shoals," said Baker, "It was a terribly hard teeth gnashing decision on my part to postpone it for just a little while to make sure we're doing everything in our power to keep the restaurant healthy."

To loyal and new customers Baker said not worry, live performances will come back just as soon as they're safe to resume and he feels like that can safely control the crowd under.

In the meantime, Baker and his staff is ready to serve you and your family whether it be dine-in, take-out or a catering delivery.