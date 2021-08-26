Clear

Pop up storms and highs near 90, watching Ida for impacts by next week

The weather around North Alabama for the next few days is everything we'd expect for this time of year: Hot and humid with clouds building into a few thunderstorms by the afternoon.

Posted: Aug 26, 2021 5:58 PM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

Of course, we're watching the tropics closely for the latest updates on Tropical Depression Nine, but until that system further organizes, there's a lot of uncertainty in what it could mean for us.

In the meantime, we'll keep lows in the lower 70s and highs in the lower 90s. Isolated to scattered storms pop up during the afternoon and evening so there's the possibility of a lightning delay at our high school football games Friday night. The weekend won't be any different with temperatures near average and continued storm chances driven by daytime heating.

Most data sources agree on a Sunday/Monday landfall in Louisiana and the National Hurricane Center is forecasting a landfalling hurricane Sunday afternoon. This means that Tropical Storm Ida strengthens fairly quickly as it tracks into the Gulf. It is expected to be at or near major hurricane strength at landfall.

As mentioned previously, it's a bit early to nail down any specifics on what exactly Ida will mean for North Alabama. Impacts could range from just heavy rain to rain AND spin up tornadoes. We'll keep you posted with the latest through the weekend.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 94°
Florence
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 98°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 94°
Decatur
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 93°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 89°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events