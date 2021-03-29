‘Pooch Perfect,’ the ultimate dog grooming competition show, coming to WAAY 31!

"Pooch Perfect,” a new competition show that promises to show how dogs can be transformed from scruffy to fluffy, debuts at 7 p.m. Tuesday on WAAY 31.

Hosted by Rebel Wilson, the eight-episode ABC series will showcase 10 of the best dog groomers in the country, along with their assistants, competing in a series of paw-some themed challenges.

Each week on “Pooch Perfect,” teams will compete in the Immunity Puppertunity challenge, where one team will earn immunity from elimination.

Then, in the Ultimutt Challenge showdown, the teams will face off in an epic grooming transformation, which they will show off on the illustrious dogwalk.

The trio of all-star celebrity judges – Lisa Vanderpump, Jorge Bendersky and Dr. Callie Harris – will be tasked with voting on the incredible creations, naming one team Best in Show and ultimately forcing another team home to the doghouse every week.

It all leads up to the season finale where the top three teams compete for a giant cash prize and the coveted “Pooch Perfect” first place trophy.