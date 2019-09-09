Poll workers preparing for special election in Madison on property tax increase

Poll workers are preparing for Tuesday's special election in Madison. Residents will vote on a property tax hike to fund city schools.

Superintendent Robby Parker has been advocating the tax for months, even taking school board members on a bus tour of the city in July, to show areas that are exploding with growth.

WAAY 31 spoke with some elementary students who are joining the "get out to vote" effort.

"We thought it'd be fun, and we want to keep the good education we have," Parker Wooten said.

Analyn Husa, Porter and Parker Wooten may not be old enough to vote, but it didn't stop them from asking what the 12 mill tax is and why everyone around town is talking about it.

"We were like, why is their signs everywhere about this thing?" Parker Wooten said.

Once their parents explained it to them, they wanted to do whatever it took to get people to vote yes. The three neighbors made signs and held them up before school on Monday. They even enlisted their friends to help.

"I talked to my friends about it and they think about making signs, they think about doing it too to help our school, because we like our school a lot and we want to keep it the same as it was," Analyn Husa said.

"I think we may see an increase this afternoon of kids being around town holding signs and parents being out there with them," Melissa Husa, Analyn's mom, said

The children's moms said they're proud to have their kids take part in the process at such a young age.

"For them to take initiative and want to make a difference and to understand that even though it might seem like a small impact, that it can actually grow and make something bigger," Britni Wooten, Porter and Parker's mom, said.

The kids said even after working all weekend to get the message out, they'll be right back on Balch and Mill after school gets out and before school on Tuesday with their signs, and hopefully, a few more friends.

The polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday. If approved, homeowners will pay an additional $125 dollars a year for every $100,000 of their property's value.