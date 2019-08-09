Poll: Auburn is updating its logo. Can you tell the difference?

Auburn University has decided to update its logo, news sources report.
The change is so minimal, some people say they can't even tell the difference. Do you notice the difference? Let us know in our poll below!
Outlets also report the university will begin using the font "Sabon" instead of the "Copperplate" font the school has used on its athletics jerseys. "Sabon?" That sounds a lot like "Saban." Tell us what you think in the comments.
