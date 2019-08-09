Clear

Poll: Auburn is updating its logo. Can you tell the difference?

The old logo is on the left. The new logo is on the right. Credit: Auburn University

The change is getting mixed reactions. Some people say they don't even notice the difference.

Posted: Aug 9, 2019 3:32 PM
Updated: Aug 9, 2019 6:34 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Auburn University has decided to update its logo, news sources report

The change is so minimal, some people say they can't even tell the difference. Do you notice the difference? Let us know in our poll below!

Outlets also report the university will begin using the font "Sabon" instead of the "Copperplate" font the school has used on its athletics jerseys. "Sabon?" That sounds a lot like "Saban." Tell us what you think in the comments.

