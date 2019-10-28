Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Poll: A survey shows 45% of Americans believe ghosts and demons exist. Do you?

Let us know what you think!

Posted: Oct 28, 2019 4:42 PM
Updated: Oct 28, 2019 4:54 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

A survey by YouGov shows 45% of Americans believe ghosts and demons exist. 

With Halloween fast approaching, we want to know what you think. Let us know by voting in our poll!

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 61°
Florence
Few Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 63°
Fayetteville
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 61°
Decatur
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 59°
Scottsboro
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 64°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events