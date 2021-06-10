Clear
Politico: Alabama’s Richard Shelby endorsing Britt over Blanchard, Brooks for his U.S. Senate seat

U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby of Alabama

Posted: Jun 10, 2021 5:24 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Politico reports that Alabama U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby is endorsing Katie Boyd Britt to replace him in Washington, D.C.

Britt once served as the chief of staff for Shelby, who is retiring from public office this year.

Read Politico’s full interview with Shelby HERE

This marks another Senate election when Shelby has not endorsed the same candidate as former President Donald Trump.

In this Senate race, Trump has endorsed U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks of Huntsville. Currently, the Republican primary includes Lynda Blanchard, Britt and Brooks.

Shelby also went against Trump in 2017 by not endorsing Roy Moore, who was trying to replace Sen. Jeff Sessions.

In 2020’s Republican primary, Shelby endorsed Sessions’ attempt to return to the Senate. Trump endorsed Tommy Tuberville in the primary and the general election, where he easily won.

