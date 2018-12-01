Politician remembers meeting President Bush in Huntsville

Today people around the country and around the world are remembering the 41st President of the United States, George Herbert Walker Bush. He died last night at the age of 94.

WAAY 31 spoke with State Senator-elect Sam Givhan who remembers meeting President George H.W. Bush in Huntsville. President Bush was at the Von Braun Center in 2003. His son, George W. Bush held a fundraising event when he was running for re-election.

Givhan cherishes his memories of President Bush.

"The first opportunity I got to vote for a President was for President Bush back in 1988. That was also the first time my wife got to vote for President Bush," said Sam Givhan.

Givhan has several photos with other politicians he's met, but he'll never forget the day standing in line at the Von Braun Center waiting to meet President Bush.

"There were so many people up there and in line to get their picture taken with him. It was sort of a rush, hit the pose and move on. But it was still neat to meet the President. I met his son enough times to shake his hand and that was about it," Givhan said.

Givhan called the President a war hero, who put his life on the line for this country and a tireless leader full of energy.

"This man was active in World War II and was many of the heroes we had there. I think people appreciate that. You have to admire that. He was in his 80's still doing jumps," Givhan said.

Givhan said Bush 41 had several accomplishments as President. Most importantly, he loved his family and this country

"I think being deliberate and doing what you think is the right thing for your country or your district, that's what we can learn from him. Without political repercussions and what it's going to cost you by doing the right thing," Givhan said.

President Bush died just less than 8 months after his wife, former first lady Barbara Bush died. They were married 73 years.