Mother urges people not to drink and drive over Labor Day

Police across the state are patrolling the roads a little more heavily this weekend. During the Labor Day holiday, police typically see an uptick in DUI arrests. One mom shares her very personal story about how one bad decision can ruin lives. Amy Dennis walks into Madison Memory Gardens Cemetery twice a month to visit her son, Dezmond.

"My son, Dez, got killed by a drunk driver on October 25, 2013," said mother, Amy Dennis.

It's a day she'll never forget. Her son and his lifelong friend, Andres Gentry were in a car when they were hit on Martin Road.

"My brother's body never even made it to the hospital because he was actually pronounced dead on the scene," said sister, Destiny Dennis.

His family said Dezmond loved football and his friends and losing him was the most painful experience of their lives.

"Not a day goes by that I don't ache, get up aching for Dez," said Amy Dennis.

"I wouldn't want anyone to have to go through what I've been through because it's purely senseless," said Destiny Dennis.

The family said his death could have easily been avoided.

"It's a decision that everybody has to make and it changed my life forever and my family's. We will never be the same," said Amy Dennis.

Police tell WAAY 31 there were 95 DUI arrests in Madison City last year and five of those were from the week leading up to Labor Day. This weekend agencies are working overtime to make sure drivers are safe.

"Anybody that you can take off of the road that could hurt somebody else is very appreciated," said Amy Dennis.

Now Dezmond’s family wears his football number in his memory and they urge people to make the right decisions this holiday.

"Nobody should have to go through losing a loved one due to a drunk driver. It's as simple as that," said Destiny Dennis.

"It's something I don't wish on a parent at all to have to come visit their child at the cemetery," said Amy Dennis.

Huntsville and Madison police, and the Madison County Sheriff's Office tell us they started working overtime for traffic enforcement on August 16 and they'll continue patrolling through Labor Day. As for the driver who killed Dennis and Gentry, he's serving 20 years for manslaughter. Prosecutors say Michael Draper had a history of drunk driving.