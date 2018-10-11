Police warn of fake money being passed through Decatur

Decatur Police issued a warning Thursday about fake money being used locally.

The counterfeits look like real dollar bills, but police say they're only for use in movies. In fact, the bills actually say "motion picture use."

These are not legal, and it's mostly being seen with $20 bills, however, they can come in 100s too. Police say people should carefully inspect their bills and if you find a fake bill, call 256 341-4600.