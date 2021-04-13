Police veterans explain circumstances surrounding shooting of Daunte Wright

According to her former police chief, 26-year veteran police officer Kim Potter accidentally fired her gun, instead of a taser, killing Daunte Wright.

"When I saw that video it made me sick to my stomach. Tragic accidents like that... It shouldn't have happened," said Bill Partridge.

Partridge is the former president of the Alabama Association of Police Chiefs and the chief of the Oxford police department. He's referring to the video of officer Kim Potter firing her gun, instead of deploying her taser as seemingly intended, accidentally killing 20-year old Daunte Wright when he tried to escape while being arrested on an outstanding warrant.

"Those are really training issues, because we want to train our officers to the point that it becomes muscle memory especially in high stress events - and this was a high stress event," said Partidge.

Everette Johnson with the fraternal order of police echoed that a high stress situation makes it difficult for officers.

"I have no doubt that in that officer's mind she thought she had her taser in her hand and she was deploying her taser," said Johnson.

As a chief, Partidge explains, that high stress is something to prepare for.

"I think it's very important to understand that police officers are human beings, we make mistakes too. Tragedies like this, though they are very bad. Those are definitely things that we as administrators should be looking at to make sure our officers have adequate training to get through those high stress events like that," said Partridge.

The county attorney where the shooting took place said Tuesday that a decision on whether or not to file criminal charges against officer Potter will be made on Wednesday.