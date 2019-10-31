Police using all resources to find missing teenager from Moulton

The mother of an escaped inmate is pleading for her son to do the right thing.

Kaleb Gillespie has been on the run since his escape from the Morgan County Jail on Sunday. Police believe he could be with Peyton Ledlow, a teenager from Moulton who's been missing since Monday.

We have new details in the search for both Gillespie and Ledlow.

Moulton police and the Morgan County Sheriff's Office both said they're using every resource they can to find Gillespie and Ledlow. When we asked if they've had any credible reports of sightings, they said they haven't and that has the Moulton community on edge.

"I hope they find her safe and sound...I'll be praying for her," said Keith Bryant.

Bryant lives in Moulton and has been following the disappearance of 16-year-old Peyton Ledlow. Hundreds of people have shared her photo on social media, pleading for her to come home.

Moulton police said she was reported missing on Monday after she didn't show up for school. Police believe she could be with a Morgan County escaped inmate, Kaleb Gillespie.

"I don't want anything bad to happen. I got two of my own," said Bryant.

Right now, police can't even confirm Gillespie and Ledlow are together. They can only say the two are connected.

On Thursday, Gillespie's mother released a statement to WAAY 31. She says, "Kaleb, if you're watching or hearing this, we just want you to know that your family loves you very much."

Ledlow's family said they just want her to come home safe and unharmed. For now, her neighbors hope the police won't give up their efforts.

"Keep putting their best foot forward," said Bryant.

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office is the lead on this investigation, and they say if you have any information, please share it with police now.

Kaleb Gillespie has had multiple run-ins with the law over the year. He's accused of ramming a trooper with his car, and his arrest in November came after a standoff with Decatur police.

Officials said if Ledlow is with him, she is in danger.