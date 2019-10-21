Police trying to track down homicide suspect after shooting behind Madison Kroger

Madison police are trying to track down a homicide suspect after a shooting behind a grocery store. A man died after being shot behind the Kroger on Wall Triana Highway Sunday afternoon.

Ryan Crooks said he was on his way to a gas station Sunday afternoon when his mom sent him the multiple text alerts sent out by Madison police.

"It did say active shooting. I was unclear if there was, like, a moment still going on, and if I needed to be worried or if it was just an isolated event, so that was kind of worrisome," he said. "In an area like this, things like this typically don’t happen, so when something like that happens here, everyone is always on edge."

Madison police then sent additional texts clarifying the shooting happened behind the store. Crooks said he knows firsthand just how busy the store can get at that time.

"I used to work at Kroger. That’s when most people do their shopping after church, so at a time when it’s that busy and for something like that to happen in broad day, it’s very scary," he said.

Madison police believe the shooting was an isolated incident, but haven't made any arrests. Crooks said he wants to know what the victim and suspect were doing behind the store.

“Unless they have something to do with that business, there is no reason they should have access to that area or be back there," he said.

Crooks explained he grew up in Madison, and said there isn't normally much crime, but he wonders if more homicides will happen as the city grows.

"As it continues to grow and with everything that comes here, that happens in big cities," he said.

Madison police haven't released any information about a suspect. The victim died at a hospital. Police haven't released his name.