Huntsville police officers taking extra precautions to beat the heat

The record-breaking heat is taking a toll on everyone around North Alabama, but it's causing patrol officers to take extra precautions.

Lieutenant Michael Johnson said the Huntsville Police Department has a policy to make sure officers are taken care of in the heat. He said during hotter weeks, supervisors are tasked with staying aware of where their officers are so they make sure they get the proper breaks.

"In the event we have officers, or an officer that gets in a situation that elevates their heart rate, whether it's a foot chase or some situation where we have a SWAT call out, there will be transition of officers to replace other officers," Lieutenant Johnson said.

He said most officers are accustomed to working in hot weather, but they still get reminders to take care of themselves and stay hydrated. He said one important feature their uniforms have is an outer carrier vest that officers can take off once they're in their cars or back at the precinct.

"They can loosen that outer carrier vest and it does give them a short brief opportunity to cool off," he said.

Lieutenant Johnson said they also train new officers how to work in the heat during the academy.