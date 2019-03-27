Police: shooting, wreck near Hwy 72 and Mastin Lake Road

Huntsville police confirmed a shooting happened at the Fuel City gas station Tuesday night. Police also confirmed there was a wreck at the Mastin Lake Road, Highway 72 intersection near Family Dollar.
Our WAAY 31 reporter saw a heavy police presence at both scenes and officers walking between the two scenes.
We are working to learn more information and will update you both on-air and online.
