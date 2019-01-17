Police seek help with Huntsville, Madison business burglaries spree

Huntsville Police Department is asking the public to help it identify suspects tied to recent business burglaries in the city and also potentially in Madison County.

Lt. Michael Johnson, Huntsville police spokesman, said the suspects in these four incidents are a thin black male wearing all black with a black and white bandana over his face, and a heavy-set black male with a yellow symbol on the left side of his pants with a blue bandana on his face.



Huntsville police say this vehicle could be tied to recent business burglaries.

About 10 p.m. Tuesday, an officer noticed that the side door to Dollar Tree, 503 Jordan Lane, was open as he was driving by so he stopped to investigate. The store manager, responded to assist in the investigation. It appears, once inside, the offenders attempted to find cash in the office but were unsuccessful, Johnson said.

About 11:25 p.m. Tuesday, officers were dispatched to an alarm call at Subway, 414 Jordan Lane. Johnson said it appears two offenders forced entry into the business through the drive-thru window. The offenders grabbed the entire cash register before exiting through the same window.

About 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, an officer who was checking Subway at 414 Jordan Lane heard glass fall from the front door at Wings To Go, located next door at 418 Jordan Lane. Additional officers responded to investigate. The manager responded to the store and advised that the offenders took money as well as the cash register. The investigation is ongoing.

About 12:52 a.m. Wednesday, officers were dispatched to an alarm call at Hooters, 4729 University Drive. Officers located a broken window on the south side of the business that the offenders used to make entry, Johnson said. The offenders left the same way they came in. The investigation is ongoing.

Johnson said that while officers were still working the burglary at Hooters, Madison County Sheriff’s Office received two alarm calls in their jurisdiction on Jeff Road. They confirmed that the two alarms were both burglaries with same style of forced entry. The vehicle in these two cases is possible a 2002-2009 GMC Envoy that is black or dark grey, Johnson said.