Police searching for suspect who tried to rob Walgreens in Huntsville

A man is wanted for trying to rob a Walgreens Tuesday afternoon in Huntsville.

Huntsville police say the suspect came into the store on Bob Wallace Avenue around 1:47 p.m. and asked for a $100 bill. He was wearing a mask.

An employee started to open the cash register to count money. Police say the suspect tried to grab it, but she slammed it shut so he could not get any money.

According to police, the suspect started to walk away but turned around and said he had a gun. When the employee said she had a phone and would call 911, he ran away and was driven off by someone in a black minivan.

People are still allowed in and out of the store Tuesday afternoon.