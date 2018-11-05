Huntsville police need your help in identifying a man wanted for using counterfeit money.
According to police, the man used a $100 bill at Firehouse Subs on Carl T Jones Drive in Huntsville. The incident happened October 26th at 1:30 PM. If you know who this is, you are asked to contact police at 256-722-7100.
Related Content
- Police searching for man wanted for passing counterfeit money
- Police searching for counterfeiting suspect
- How to spot counterfeit money
- Man arrested for printing counterfeit money
- Investigation into counterfeit money leads to arrest
- Athens Police arrest third suspect in recent counterfeit money crimes
- Man charged with using counterfeit money to buy gun
- High speed chase and counterfeit money lead to an arrest
- Decatur woman arrested as result of counterfeit money investigation
- A man is in custody after using counterfeit money, officials say
Scroll for more content...