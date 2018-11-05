Clear

Police searching for man wanted for passing counterfeit money

A man is wanted for using counterfeit money in Huntsville.

Posted: Nov. 5, 2018 12:13 PM
Updated: Nov. 5, 2018 12:22 PM
Posted By: Samantha Norman

Huntsville police need your help in identifying a man wanted for using counterfeit money. 

According to police, the man used a $100 bill at Firehouse Subs on Carl T Jones Drive in Huntsville. The incident happened October 26th at 1:30 PM. If you know who this is, you are asked to contact police at 256-722-7100.

