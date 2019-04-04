Police searching for suspect in Hays Nature Preserve

UPDATE: Huntsville Police have identified the suspect as 37 year old Chevey Swinford.

Huntsville police are currently searching for a suspect with a gun inside Hays Nature Preserve. According to Police the man is with a woman inside the preserve.

Police told WAAY 31 someone called 911 around 8:30 p.m. saying there was a domestic dispute between a man and woman at the EXXON on U.S. 431 near Sutton Rd. When police arrived they could not find the altercation. The person called back an hour and a half later and told police the dispute had moved to Hays Nature Preserve.

When police arrived at the preseve they spoke to a woman involved who said she was the man's ex-girlfriend. She told police he had a gun and was inside the preserve with another woman. As police started their search they heard several gun shots come from the woods inside the preserve. Right now, roughly two dozen law enforcement officers from multiple agencies are searching for the man and the person he is with.

A helicopter, police dogs, and the SWAT team are assisting officers in the search. WAAY 31 is on the scene working to learn more information on the search. Once we find out more we will keep you updated on air and online.