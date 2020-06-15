Police search for driver in hit-and-run on Madison Boulevard

Madison police are searching for a suspect involved in a hit-and-run.

On Thursday at 10:45 a.m., police say a silver Ford F-250 or F-350 pulling a dual axle trailer carrying lawn equipment was heading westbound on Madison Boulevard at Research Boulevard. They say the truck switched lanes and hit a blue SUV that overturned, seriously injuring the driver.

Police say the silver truck continued westbound on Madison Boulevard and left the scene without stopping.

If you have information about the truck or its driver, contact the Madison Police Department Traffic Safety Unit at 256-772-5685 or send an email to michael.dixon@madisonal.gov.