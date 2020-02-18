Police say suspects robbed Florence grocery store, hit employee with vehicle

Two suspects are in custody for a grocery store robbery in Lauderdale County.

Officials say Jessie Young went to an Aldi on Cox Creek Parkway in Florence on Jan. 31. They say she left without paying for her groceries and started loading them into a car driven by William Pounders.

After management confronted the two, officials say Pounders hit the manager with his car and left. The employee received medical treatment and was released.

Officers arrested and charged Young and Pounders with robbery on Feb. 13.

They were booked in the Lauderdale County Detention Center. Right now, they each face a $30,000 bond.