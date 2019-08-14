Police responding to a shooting in Philadelphia where several officers have been injured

(CNN) -- Philadelphia police swarmed the area near a shooting in the Nicetown-Tioga neighborhood where several officers have been injured, Sgt. Eric Gripp said Wednesday via Twitter.

"Shooting incident 3700 N 15th Street. Suspect/(s) firing at police. Large police presence. AVOID AREA," he wrote. "Several PPD Officers have been injured."

Three police officers have been shot, a federal law enforcement source told CNN. The condition of officers is unknown, the source said. The officers are a part of the narcotics division, according to the source.

Gripp said the "shooting situation" was active and ongoing.

Philadelphia police were first called to the scene for drug activity, Police Capt. Sekou Kinebrew told CNN affiliate KYW.

Video from a news helicopter showed more than 50 police vehicles at the scene.

The video also showed an armored vehicle approaching an area where many police officers could be seen kneeling and crouching behind various cars with guns drawn.

Gripp, a spokesman for the department's public affairs office, also asked media helicopters to "pull back."

Temple University put its Health Sciences Center, about 2 miles from the standoff, on lockdown, school spokesman Ray Betzner said.

"Seek shelter. Secure doors. Be silent. Be still. Police are responding," the university said on Twitter.