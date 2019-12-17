Police say man arrested after drugs, stolen guns, cash found in Decatur home

A man is in custody after Decatur police say they found drugs, stolen guns and cash in his house late Monday night.

Mark McGuire, also known as "Fly White," is facing charges for trafficking in cocaine, receiving stolen property second-degree and illegal possession of drug paraphernalia.

McGuire was arrested after officers executed a search warrant. They say they received complaints someone was distributing drugs at his house in the 1700-block of 14th Avenue SE.

Police say cocaine, crack cocaine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, stolen guns and cash were found during the search.

Right now, McGuire is in the Morgan County Jail facing a $7,800 bond. Police say he was on parole with the State of Alabama, and his revocation is pending.