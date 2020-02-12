Clear
Police say it's illegal to drive around barricades at flooded roads

Wednesday morning barricades are up on flooded roads across North Alabama and with another round of rain on the way, more could be popping up. At the same time, officials say some drivers are going around those barricades.

Posted: Feb 12, 2020 5:45 AM
Posted By: Sierra Phillips

At Ditto Landing Wednesday morning water stretched all the way from Tennessee River and almost reaches Hobbs Island Road! Police say condition like these aren't stopping people from driving around barricades. We've been covering flooding all week and have seen people drive around, too! Driving around the barricades is illegal and comes with a price! It's a traffic violation that comes with a fine. Cities like Huntsville, Madison, Decatur and Hartselle list their fines anywhere from 180 to 200 dollars.

"If a judge sees fit and you've had several traffic violations similar to this, they can always continuously raise the fine," said Lt. Michael Johnson, Huntsville PD.

Officials say most insurance companies won't cover the damages to your car if you drive around the barricades and in to flood waters. With storms around the corner more barricades could be popping up. 

