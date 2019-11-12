Clear
Madison police on scene of I-565 wreck, ice on roads

Police say avoid I-565/Intergraph Way overpass area because of ice on road

Posted: Nov 12, 2019 5:15 AM
Updated: Nov 12, 2019 5:29 AM
Posted By: Jessica Burrell

Madison Police say people should avoid the area of  I-565 west at the Intergraph Way overpass due to a wreck. 

They say ice is beginning to accumulate on the road. Traffic is beginning to back up. 

