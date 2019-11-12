Madison police on scene of I-565 wreck, ice on roads

Madison Police say people should avoid the area of I-565 west at the Intergraph Way overpass due to a wreck.
They say ice is beginning to accumulate on the road. Traffic is beginning to back up.
