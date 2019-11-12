Traffic is moving slow after a wreck on Memorial Parkway.
Huntsville police confirm the wreck happened at Memorial Parkway and Bob Wade Lane.
All southbound lanes are closed.
Related Content
- Huntsville police: Wreck on South Memorial Parkway causes traffic delays
- Traffic alert: Wreck causing delays on Memorial Parkway
- Huntsville police say a wreck on Memorial Parkway is causing traffic delays
- Traffic Alert: Wrecks on Memorial Parkway in Huntsville cause afternoon traffic delays
- Huntsville police: Wreck on Highway 431 is causing traffic delays
- Traffic Alert: Wreck at Rideout Road in Huntsville causing delays
- Huntsville police: Northbound traffic down to one lane after wreck on Memorial Parkway at Mastin Lake
- Traffic alert: University Drive at Memorial Parkway reopened after wreck
- Traffic alert: Wreck closes some northbound lanes of Memorial Parkway
- Madison police: Wreck on Highway 72 causing traffic delays
Scroll for more content...