Huntsville police say a wreck on Memorial Parkway is causing traffic delays

Huntsville police confirm wreck near Memorial Parkway and Bob Wade Lane.

Posted: Nov 12, 2019 5:58 AM
Posted By: Jessica Burrell

Traffic is moving slow after a wreck on Memorial Parkway.

Huntsville police confirm the wreck happened at Memorial Parkway and Bob Wade Lane.

All southbound lanes are closed. 

