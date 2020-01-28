Police say a Decatur man robbed Aldi, then came back the next day

A Decatur man is behind bars after police say he stole groceries from the same store two days in a row.

Police say Cornelius Collier robbed the Aldi on Beltline Road on Sunday and then came back the very next day. Police arrested him then.

People who shop at this Aldi say even though their favorite store was robbed, it's not going to stop them from shopping here.

"I heard a lot of skid marks coming through and blue lights and sirens. So I knew something was up," said shopper Beth Isbell.

Isbell was renovating the floors at a local shop on Monday when she says she saw police arrive at the Aldi next door.

"I saw people running and then a whole bunch of cop cars come in," said Isbell.

Decatur Police say Collier threatened to shoot an employee as he was leaving the store Sunday. Employees called police again on Monday when he came back.

"You're just doing your job and you're trying to stop someone from breaking the law and then you get threatened for it. I was a little shocked about that," said shopper David Peete.

Shoppers say they want people to learn from this incident.

"Well really you aren't safe anywhere now. When you go shopping, you need to watch your surroundings and what's around you because you could get robbed," said shopper Joyce White.

"Don't go anywhere alone past seven o' clock. There's nothing good past then anyway. So get a group of friends. Turn it into a social hour," said Peete.

Isbell says she won't stop shopping at her local Aldi.

"I'm not scared. I know the Decatur Police Department, they watch out for us. So they're always on my side and anytime I need them, all I have to do is call them," said Isbell.

WAAY 31 did talk to employees here. They didn't want to comment.

Collier is in the Morgan County Jail on a $50,000 bond.