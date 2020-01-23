Police say Madison man solicited child, went to Decatur for sex act

Photo Gallery 1 Images
A North Alabama man is in jail on charges of traveling to meet a child for sex and electronic solicitation of a child.
Decatur police say Sean Tharpe electronically communicated with a child on Wednesday for the purpose of soliciting sex. On the same day, they say he traveled from Madison to Decatur for the purpose of engaging in an unlawful sex act with the child.
Police intercepted Tharpe in Decatur. He was booked in the Morgan County Jail on a $90,000 bond.
